Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 11.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 106,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 203,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.39.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.