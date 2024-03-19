Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $446.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $506.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $384.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.11 and a 200-day moving average of $353.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $397.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

