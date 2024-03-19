Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 0.7 %

OGEN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

