Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXM. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OXM stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,512,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.