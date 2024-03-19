Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $106.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $120.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

