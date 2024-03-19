Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 96,678 shares.The stock last traded at $28.63 and had previously closed at $28.74.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $585.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

