Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
