Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.07

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 728763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

