Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

PCA opened at GBX 227.84 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.58 million, a PE ratio of -430.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.37).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

