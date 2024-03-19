Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Palace Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
PCA opened at GBX 227.84 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.58 million, a PE ratio of -430.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.37).
Palace Capital Company Profile
