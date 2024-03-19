Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $276.55 and last traded at $279.42. Approximately 912,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,284,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.60 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

