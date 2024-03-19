Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 128.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 131,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

