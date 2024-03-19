Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $34,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,325,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

