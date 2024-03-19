Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,430 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 500,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 712,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,100. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

