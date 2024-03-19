Patten Group Inc. Acquires 4,144 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 8,714,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,418,059. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.