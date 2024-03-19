Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 4,663,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503,345. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

