Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 759,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.