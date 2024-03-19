Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $819.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.