Patten Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.99. The company had a trading volume of 492,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.49 and a 1-year high of $229.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

