Patten Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 72,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,312 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Cisco Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,905,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936,049. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

