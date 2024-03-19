Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB remained flat at $26.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 61,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,736. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

