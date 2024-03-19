Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,858 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513. The company has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $109.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

