Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. 488,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

