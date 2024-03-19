Patten Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $334.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $232.18 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day moving average of $296.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

