Patten Group Inc. Sells 883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. 3,945,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.