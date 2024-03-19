Patten Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

