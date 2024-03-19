PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.98. Approximately 3,150,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,067,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

