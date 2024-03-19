PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 3.0 %

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDSB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.