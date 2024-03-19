Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Pearson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

