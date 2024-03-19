PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.5%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.65 and last traded at $172.07. 1,759,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,994,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.