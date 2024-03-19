PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.5%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.65 and last traded at $172.07. 1,759,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,994,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
