Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. Peraso updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peraso Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84. Peraso has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $52.80.

Get Peraso alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 811.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.