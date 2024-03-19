Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. Peraso updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Peraso has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Peraso alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso by 811.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.