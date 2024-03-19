Perfect Moment Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 19th (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Perfect Moment’s (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Perfect Moment had issued 1,334,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,004,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Perfect Moment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Perfect Moment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMNT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Perfect Moment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Perfect Moment

In other news, insider Jane Gottschalk purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,738,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perfect Moment news, CEO Mark Buckley bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jane Gottschalk acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,716 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,099 shares of company stock worth $204,594.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

