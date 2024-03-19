Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $996.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Perion Network by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after buying an additional 215,772 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

