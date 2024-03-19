Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

