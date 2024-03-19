Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

