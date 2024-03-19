Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.82

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 2567478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,433,426 shares of company stock valued at $613,991,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

