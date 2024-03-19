PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head to Head Analysis

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHINIA and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than AEye.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A AEye -3,340.81% -106.69% -73.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PHINIA and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.49 $102.00 million N/A N/A AEye $2.49 million 3.15 -$98.71 million ($14.71) -0.08

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHINIA beats AEye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

