Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Further Reading

