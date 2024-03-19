PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.00

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.03 ($0.31), with a volume of 30679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.99.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

