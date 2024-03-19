Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE:PZA opened at C$13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.85 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
