PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

