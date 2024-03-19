Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 323,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

