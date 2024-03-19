Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,078,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,231 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $59.71.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

