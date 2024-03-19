Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 10,879,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,067,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
