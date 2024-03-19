Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.9 %

POLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

