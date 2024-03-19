Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.16. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

