PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 79.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,827,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,582 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 17.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

