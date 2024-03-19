Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 344 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.04. 1,810,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. The company has a market cap of $236.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

