Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.