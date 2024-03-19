Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 138,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,346. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

