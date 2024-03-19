Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. 631,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,691. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

